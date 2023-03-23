Rahul Gandhi quotes Mahatma Gandhi in the first tweet after conviction in defamation case1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 01:06 PM IST
‘My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it. -- Mahatma Gandhi,’ the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi soon after the court verdict.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi in a tweet about truth and non-violence after a court in Surat in Gujarat on Thursday sentenced him to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case connected to his "Modi surname" remarks. Rahul Gandhi said in court that he had made the comment to highlight corruption and not against any community.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×