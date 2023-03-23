The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname" remark during an election rally in Karnataka in ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The court granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court, the Congress leader's lawyer Babu Mangukiya said. The court sentenced Gandhi under sections 499 and 500 of Indian Penal Code dealing with criminal defamation, Mangukiya said. Gandhi was present in the court when it pronounced its verdict. The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi. The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019 during Lok Sabha poll campaigning