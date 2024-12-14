Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party during a Constitution debate in Parliament and said that when they (BJP) speak of protecting the Constitution, they ridicule VD Savarkar.

Rahul Gandhi also quoted VD Savarkar, saying he clearly stated in his writings that there is nothing Indian about our Constitution.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said that they follow Constitution, while BJP's book is Manusmriti.

“BJP keeps attacking Constitution 24x7. We want to tell every poor person that you are protected by Constitution,” said Gandhi.

Here is what Rahul Gandhi said — I want to start my speech by quoting what the Supreme Leader, not of the BJP but of the modern interpretation of the ideas of the RSS, has to say about the Constitution of India and about how he thinks India should be run.

— Savarkar has clearly stated in his writings that there is nothing Indian about our Constitution. “Manusmriti is that scripture which is most worshippable after Vedas for our Hindu nation and from which our ancient times have become the basis for our culture, customs, thought and practice. This book, for centuries, has codified the spiritual and divine march of our nation. Today, Manusmiriti is law. — These are the words of Savarkar."

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi accuses Modi govt of attempts to break Constitution

— When we open the Constitution, we can hear the voices and ideas of Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru.

— The Constitution, a document of modern India but it could never have been written without ancient India, her ideas.

— By bringing in lateral entry in govt jobs, you are chopping off thumbs of young,-backward class people.

— People call the Constitution the longest written Constitution in the world, but the Constitution contains a set of ideas from one philosophy of our nation, one central philosophical set of ideas of our nation.

— I went to Hathras gangrape victim's house, those who committed the crime roaming free, while her family cannot venture out.

— I had promised in House, we will implement caste census; a new kind of development will take place in India after that.

— When you have paper leaks - you had 70 paper leaks, you cut off the thumb of the youth of India.