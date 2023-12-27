comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 27 2023 10:30:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.30 2.29%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 734.15 2.01%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 473.00 0.63%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 309.20 -0.16%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 646.00 1.26%
Business News/ News / India/  Rahul Gandhi visits akhara in Haryana, interacts with wrestler Bajrang Poonia, others. Watch
Back Back

Rahul Gandhi visits akhara in Haryana, interacts with wrestler Bajrang Poonia, others. Watch

 Livemint

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited an 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar district and met with a group of wrestlers including Bajrang Punia.

Rahul Gandhi reaches Virender Arya Akhara in Haryana to interact with wrestler Bajrang Poonia, others (AICC)Premium
Rahul Gandhi reaches Virender Arya Akhara in Haryana to interact with wrestler Bajrang Poonia, others (AICC)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday morning visited an "akhara" in Haryana's Jhajjar district and met a group of wrestlers including Bajrang Punia.

According to senior Haryana Congress leader from the district, Gandhi reached the "Virender Akhara" in the Chhara village early morning.

He later interacted with the wrestlers including Punia.

 

Following the meeting, wrestler Bajrang Punia said that Rahul Gandhi came to see their wrestling routine.

"He came to see our wrestling routine. He did wrestling. He came to see the day-to-day activities of a wrestler," said Bajrang Punia.

Meanwhile, Wrestling Coach Virendra Arya says, Nobody told us that he's coming. We were practicing here and he came all of a sudden."

“He reached here around 6:15 am and exercised with us. He told us about his exercise and sport. He has a lot of knowledge about sports...Nationals will take place but what would be done with this issue at hand?... What could he (Rahul Gandhi) do, only the government can do something."

Gandhi's meeting with the wrestlers comes against the backdrop of a controversy surrounding the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Vinesh Phogat, a two-time World Championship medal winner, on Tuesday decided to return her Khel Ratna and Arjuna award to the Prime Minister, saying such honours have become meaningless when wrestlers are struggling badly for justice.

Phogat's decision comes days after Olympic medallist Punia and Deafylmpics champion Virender Singh Yadav returned their Padma Shri awards and Rio Games bronze medallist Sakshi Malik quit the sport after Sanjay Singh's election as WFI president on December 21.

Sanjay Singh is an associate of Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan and the wrestlers did not want any one close to the BJP MP entering the WFI.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 27 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App