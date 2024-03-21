‘Scared dictator wants to create…’: Rahul Gandhi reacts after ED arrests Arvind Kejriwal
Reacting sharply to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of adopting dictatorial tactics to suppress dissent and destroy democracy in the country.
Reacting sharply to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of adopting dictatorial tactics to suppress dissent and destroy democracy in the country.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message