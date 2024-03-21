Reacting sharply to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of adopting dictatorial tactics to suppress dissent and destroy democracy in the country.

"A scared dictator wants to create a dead democracy," the Wayanad MP said in a post on microblogging platform X (formerly Known as Twitter) in Hindi, without naming anyone.

Pointing to a pattern of alleged targeting of opposition leaders, institutions and companies including the media, Gandhi described it to be an assault on the democratic principles of the country.

"While capturing all the institutions including the media, breaking up the parties, extorting money from companies, freezing the account of the main opposition party was not enough for the 'devilish power', now the arrest of the elected Chief Ministers has also become a common thing," the Congress leader said.

The senior Congress leader said the opposition INDIA bloc will give a befitting reply to this.

Besides, the former Congress president and several other opposition leaders have condemned the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case linked to the 2021-22 excise policy case.

Opposition leader Sharad Pawar said Kejriwal's arrest showcased the depth to which the Bharatiya Janata Party will stoop for power.

"'INDIA' stands united against this unconstitutional action against Arvind Kejriwal," Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said in a post on X.

Condemning the arrest of Kejriwal, CPI(M) Secretary-General Sitaram Yechury said Modi and the BJP are in "panic over people's rejection in the ongoing elections."

“All opposition leaders who defected and joined the BJP are protected and patronised. They are the ‘Satya Harishchandras’! These arrests will only cement people’s desire to defeat BJP, and defend democracy and Indian Constitution."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the saffron party wants to keep the opposition leader away from the public by any means as the party knows “it will not come to power again".

"This arrest will give birth to a new people's revolution," Akhilesh Yadav said in Hindi on X

