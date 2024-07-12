Rahul Gandhi: Refrain from using derogatory language against Smriti Irani, any other leader

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked his party workers to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smriti Irani, or any other leader, says that winning and losing happen in life

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published12 Jul 2024, 03:23 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday urged people to “refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty” towards former Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani and other leaders.

Taking to microblogging platform X (Formerly known as Twitter), the former Congress president wrote: “Winning and losing happen in life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt. Smriti Irani or any other leader for that matter.”

Also Read | Modi govt declares June 25 as ’Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’

“Humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength, he added.”

It is important to note that in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, former union minister Irani lost the Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh to veteran Congress worker and Gandhi family confidant Kishori Lal Sharma by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes. In 2019, Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in his stronghold, Amethi, by a margin of over 55,000 votes.

After losing the polls in Lok Sabha elections, Irani thanked those who supported her.

Also Read | Delhi court extends Kejriwal’s custody in CBI case after SC’s interim bail

“I express my gratitude to all the BJP party workers and supporters, those who have worked in the service of the constituency and the party with utmost dedication and fidelity…I congratulate those who win. I will continue to be in the service of the people of Amethi.”

Also Read | Agnipath scheme to stay, tweaks likely in the upcoming budget or later

In another post on X, she wrote:

“Such is life... A decade of my life going from one village to another, building lives, nurturing hope & aspirations, working on infrastructure - roads, naali, khadanja, bypass, medical college and more. To those who stood by me through loss and victory, I am forever grateful. To those celebrating today, congratulations. And to those asking, 'How's the josh?' I say- it's still high, Sir”.

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: KGF star Yash arrives

In the 2024 general elections, Rahul Gandhi contested and won in Rae Bareli and Wayanad constituencies, but later, he resigned from the Kerala constituency. The Congress has announced that party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest from Wayanad.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 03:23 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi: Refrain from using derogatory language against Smriti Irani, any other leader

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,087.00382.00
    Chennai
    73,942.00-780.00
    Delhi
    74,014.00309.00
    Kolkata
    74,377.00-345.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue