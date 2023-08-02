Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise in ‘Modi surname’ defamation case, reiterates innocence before SC1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 07:14 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologize over Modi surname case, calls complainant's remarks a ‘gross abuse of the judicial process’.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi refused to apologise over the Modi surname case on Wednesday, reiterating his innocence before the Supreme Court. that he has always maintained that he is not guilty of offence and that the conviction is unsustainable and if he had to apologise and compound the offence, he would have done it much earlier.
