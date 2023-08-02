comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 02 2023 15:47:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.95 -3.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219.1 -2.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.7 -3.19%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,356.8 -0.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.55 -2.16%
Business News/ News / India/  Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise in ‘Modi surname’ defamation case, reiterates innocence before SC
Back

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi refused to apologise over the Modi surname case on Wednesday, reiterating his innocence before the Supreme Court.  that he has always maintained that he is not guilty of offence and that the conviction is unsustainable and if he had to apologise and compound the offence, he would have done it much earlier.

Gandhi's affidavit contended that efforts were being made to ‘arm-twist’ him into rendering an apology. The Congress leader told the apex court that ‘using the criminal process and the consequences under Representation of Peoples Act’ to compel an apology was a ‘gross abuse of the judicial process’.

The Congress leader had been convicted in March this year based on a complaint filed by Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Ishwarbhai Modi. The latter dubbed Gandhi ‘arrogant’ in a reply filed before the SC on Wednesday - prompting a sharp rebuke from the ousted MP. 

ALSO READ: Haryana women farmers ask Sonia Gandhi to get Rahul married. She says THIS…

“At the time of sentencing before the Trial Court, the Petitioner far from being repentant or contrite, displayed arrogance. He said he did not seek any mercy from the Court and would not apologise for any harm to the reputation of the persons he had defamed. Subsequent to the order of conviction and sentence, in a press conference, the Petitioner said that he would never apologise in this case as he was not a Savarkar, but a Gandhi," stated the affidavit filed by complaint Purnesh Ishwarbhai Modi.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday extended till September 26 the interim relief granted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from appearance before a local court here in a defamation complaint pertaining to his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

The complainant, who claims to be a BJP worker, had alleged that Gandhi's "commander-in-thief" remark in the context of the Rafale fighter jet deal amounted to defamation.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 07:14 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout