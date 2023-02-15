Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has responded to the breach of privilege notice issued against him on February 7. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had given the notice over "misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary and incriminatory statements" that the Wayanad MP had allegedly made against PM Modi.

According to a Hindustan Times report quoting sources, Gandhi sent a comprehensive reply on Wednesday after it was vetted by in-house legal experts.

Congress leaders said that the MP had touched upon all allegations levelled against him, providing responses based on facts and precedents.

Lok Sabha officials said that the response would be examined by the privileges section of the secretariat and forwarded to the Lok Sabha Speaker’s office for appropriate action. HT quoted a senior official to add that the reply had not reached the Speaker's office till Wednesday afternoon.

Addressing a gathering in Wayanad on Monday, Gandhi asserted that his remarks in the Lower House had not included any bad or abusive language, but only pointed to the link between Modi and Adani.

“I have written to the Speaker with every single point they have removed and supporting proof. After my speech, most of it was edited out and was not allowed to go on record in Parliament... I don't expect that my words will be allowed to go on record," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader began a two-day personal visit to the Kashmir valley. He took a ride on the famous Gondola Cable car and went to Affarwat for skiing. The party said that he was likely to attend a private function in the area.

(With inputs from agencies)