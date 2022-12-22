Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Gurugram today. Traffic cops issue advisory

On Thursday, the Bharat Jodo yatra resumed at 6 am from Malab village in Nuh. Rahul Gandhi was joined by senior leaders including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and others
Gurugram traffic Police issued a traffic advisory regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo yatra. Today (22 December), the yatra will enter Gurugram and Faridabad. However, the Girigram traffic police have said that the yatra will not disrupt traffic within the city or between Delhi and Gurgram border.
Traffic within Gurugram and from Gurugram to Delhi is unlikely to be affected. "We have issued necessary guidelines to the officer, station in-charge and nakas in-charge concerned and made necessary changes in the traffic routes so that the general public does not face any problem," Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Virender Singh said.
Traffic Advisory issued by Gurugram Police:
1. Route--Gurugram to Sohna-Mewat-Palwal: From Gurugram go from Damdama to the left side via village Daula to Western Chowk Ballabhgarh Road and go to Silani Chowk Palwal Road to Mewat and Palwal.
2. Nuh to Gurugram: From Tavdu via KMP go to Palwal and Pachgaon.
3. Palwal to Gurugram: Take Palwal Road Silani Chowk Western Chowk - Daula Gaon - Dasdama turn to Gurugram.
4. Rewari to Sohna: From Rewari-Tawdu via KMP go to Palwal and Panchgaon.
Click on the image to enlarge
On Thursday, the Bharat Jodo yatra resumed at 6 am from Malab village in Nuh. Rahul Gandhi was joined by senior leaders including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Selja, Karan Singh Dalal, and others. Clad in a T-shirt and a pair of trousers, Gandhi was also joined by several others Congress leaders from Nuh district.
During the day on Thursday, the yatra will pass through Ghasera village in Nuh before taking an evening break at Ambedkar Chowk, Sohna, in Gurugram district, and a night halt at Lakhwas Sohna near Ballabhgarh Mor.
On Wednesday, the Congress party's yatra entered Haryana from Rajasthan.
The Kanyakumari to Kashmir Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, which started on September 7, has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
The first phase of the Yatra in Haryana will conclude on December 23.
In the second phase, the yatra will re-enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh at Sanoli Khurd in Panipat district on 6 January.
