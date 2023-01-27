Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra suspended temporarily in J&K, security reasons cited2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 03:34 PM IST
- The Congress leader was scheduled to walk 11 kms on Friday but had to call off after he barely walked 500 metres.
Citing the security reasons, the Bharat Jodo march led by Rahul Gandhi was stopped on Friday near Qazigund on 27 January. This took place after Congress alleged breach of security and mismanagement of crowd by Jammu and Kashmir administration.
