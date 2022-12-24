Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra LIVE updates: Priyanka Gandhi's daughter joins

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 12:14 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's daughter.

After passing through Delhi for a day, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will stop for about nine days before starting again on January 3.