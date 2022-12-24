Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra LIVE updates: Priyanka Gandhi's daughter joins
After passing through Delhi for a day, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will stop for about nine days before starting again on January 3.
After passing through Delhi for a day, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will stop for about nine days before starting again on January 3.
Beginning near the Badarpur border and ending at the Red Fort, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi will cover a roughly 23 kilometre route, with a two-hour stop at an Ashram in the afternoon. Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Delhi Gate, and Daryaganj are among the places it will cross. After passing through Delhi for a day, the yatra will stop for about nine days before starting again on January 3.
On December 24 morning, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi. As the yatra approached the city, traffic was impacted in some areas of southeast Delhi. Delhi traffic police issued a warning to commuters on December 23 itself regarding the routes that the yatra was expected to affect. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will stop at Ashram Chowk at 11 AM and resume at 1 PM.
Catch Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra LIVE updates here.
Rahul Gandhi will pay a visit to Nizamuddin Dargah, following which actor-turned- politician Kamal Haasan will join the Yatra at ITO.
"We have covered nine states and around 3,570 km so far. The Yatra will resume on January 3. It will go to Uttar Pradesh, back to Haryana and then to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Maintenance of the containers will be done in the meantime. When we go to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, heating facilities will be made available in the containers. Some containers also need more work," said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
The Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi has arrived at Ashram. The yatris will pause for a moment and pick up their stroll again at 1 PM.
Swaraj India Chief Yogendra Yadav has joined Bharat Jodo Yatra.
“Covid cases rising in China, Korea and Japan but Congress is bothered about only one family. It's time to follow Covid protocol. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, did he or other Cong leaders who came in contact with HP CM who tested positive, isolate or get tested?" said Union minister Anurag Thakur.
BJP has hit out at Rahul Gandhi for not following COVID guidelines.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will soon arrive at Ashram. The yatra will temporarily stop at Ashram Chowk and resume at 1 PM.
Only 2024 will decide it but if you ask us, then, definitely Rahul Gandhi should become PM, said Congress leader Pawan Khera on Rahul Gandhi becoming PM in 2024
Rahul was joined by former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, the party's national secretary. Sonia Gandhi has participated in the yatra thrice. She had previously participated in the massive Congress march in Karnataka in October.
Senior party leaders, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and others, accompanied Rahul Gandhi who is leading the Yatra.
"They are scared of this Yatra, that’s the reason they are coming up with such excuses. Rahul Gandhi ji is spreading love and peace in the country," Kumar said, alleging that the BJP is trying to stop the Yatra.
Security from Badarpur to Ashram was beefed up, with barricades erected and teams of police personnel deployed at multiple points.
Scores of people from Haryana and Delhi joined the Yatra at the Badarpur border and raised “Bharat Jodo" (unite India) and “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad" slogans. With the beating of drums and playing patriotic songs, the enthusiasm of the Congress Yatris was at its peak.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!