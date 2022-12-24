Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra LIVE updates: Priyanka Gandhi's daughter joins

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 12:14 PM ISTLivemint
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's daughter.

After passing through Delhi for a day, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will stop for about nine days before starting again on January 3.

Beginning near the Badarpur border and ending at the Red Fort, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi will cover a roughly 23 kilometre route, with a two-hour stop at an Ashram in the afternoon. Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Delhi Gate, and Daryaganj are among the places it will cross. After passing through Delhi for a day, the yatra will stop for about nine days before starting again on January 3.

 

On December 24 morning, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi. As the yatra approached the city, traffic was impacted in some areas of southeast Delhi. Delhi traffic police issued a warning to commuters on December 23 itself regarding the routes that the yatra was expected to affect. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will stop at Ashram Chowk at 11 AM and resume at 1 PM.

Catch Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra LIVE updates here.

24 Dec 2022, 12:14 PM IST Rahul Gandhi to pay visit to Nizamuddin Dargah

Rahul Gandhi will pay a visit to Nizamuddin Dargah, following which actor-turned- politician Kamal Haasan will join the Yatra at ITO.

24 Dec 2022, 11:55 AM IST Priyanka Gandhi's daughter joins

1
24 Dec 2022, 11:51 AM IST Covered 3,570 km so far

"We have covered nine states and around 3,570 km so far. The Yatra will resume on January 3. It will go to Uttar Pradesh, back to Haryana and then to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Maintenance of the containers will be done in the meantime. When we go to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, heating facilities will be made available in the containers. Some containers also need more work," said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

24 Dec 2022, 11:44 AM IST Rahul Gandhi at Yatra

1
24 Dec 2022, 11:29 AM IST Yatra arrives at Ashram

The Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi has arrived at Ashram. The yatris will pause for a moment and pick up their stroll again at 1 PM.

24 Dec 2022, 11:27 AM IST Yogendra Yadav joins Yatra

Swaraj India Chief Yogendra Yadav has joined Bharat Jodo Yatra.

View Full Image
New Delhi: Yogendra Yadav participates in Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra near Jasola Metro Station in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (PTI12_24_2022_000022A)
24 Dec 2022, 11:22 AM IST ‘Did Rahul Gandhi get tested for Covid?’ asks Anurag Thakur

“Covid cases rising in China, Korea and Japan but Congress is bothered about only one family. It's time to follow Covid protocol. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, did he or other Cong leaders who came in contact with HP CM who tested positive, isolate or get tested?" said Union minister Anurag Thakur.

24 Dec 2022, 11:15 AM IST ‘RaGa as PM’ slogan in Delhi

1
24 Dec 2022, 11:08 AM IST Rahul Gandhi hurls candies towards media

View Full Image
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hurls candies towards media during the Bharat Jodo Yatra near Jasola Metro Station in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (PTI12_24_2022_000018A)
24 Dec 2022, 11:03 AM IST BJP slams RaGa for not following COVID guidelines

BJP has hit out at Rahul Gandhi for not following COVID guidelines.

24 Dec 2022, 10:59 AM IST RaGa dances in a casual moment of Yatra

1
24 Dec 2022, 10:54 AM IST Sonia Gandhi joins Yatra

1
24 Dec 2022, 10:51 AM IST Women power at Yatra

1
24 Dec 2022, 10:47 AM IST Yatra to soon arrive at Ashram

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will soon arrive at Ashram. The yatra will temporarily stop at Ashram Chowk and resume at 1 PM.

24 Dec 2022, 10:47 AM IST Pawan Khera on Rahul Gandhi becoming PM

1
24 Dec 2022, 10:47 AM IST RaGa should become PM: Pawan Khera

Only 2024 will decide it but if you ask us, then, definitely Rahul Gandhi should become PM, said Congress leader Pawan Khera on Rahul Gandhi becoming PM in 2024

24 Dec 2022, 10:39 AM IST Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka join Yatra

Rahul was joined by former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, the party's national secretary. Sonia Gandhi has participated in the yatra thrice. She had previously participated in the massive Congress march in Karnataka in October.

24 Dec 2022, 10:39 AM IST Senior Congress leaders join in

Senior party leaders, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and others, accompanied Rahul Gandhi who is leading the Yatra.

24 Dec 2022, 10:39 AM IST Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi

View Full Image
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves during the Bharat Jodo Yatra near Jasola Metro Station in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (PTI12_24_2022_000002B)
24 Dec 2022, 10:39 AM IST I am opening the shop of love in the market of hatred: RaGa

1
24 Dec 2022, 10:39 AM IST They are scared of this Yatra: Kanhaiya Kumar

"They are scared of this Yatra, that’s the reason they are coming up with such excuses. Rahul Gandhi ji is spreading love and peace in the country," Kumar said, alleging that the BJP is trying to stop the Yatra.

24 Dec 2022, 10:39 AM IST Security beefed up

Security from Badarpur to Ashram was beefed up, with barricades erected and teams of police personnel deployed at multiple points.

Scores of people from Haryana and Delhi joined the Yatra at the Badarpur border and raised “Bharat Jodo" (unite India) and “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad" slogans. With the beating of drums and playing patriotic songs, the enthusiasm of the Congress Yatris was at its peak.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP