Rahul Gandhi's conviction: List of MPs disqualified due to court's conviction

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday was convicted by the Surat court for his 2019 remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the court's order, the debate sparked on the internet about whether the Congress leader will be barred from Lok Sabha. While some legal experts have said that the Wayanad MP is "automatically" disqualified with the conviction, others say he can overturn his own disqualification.

