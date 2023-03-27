Rahul Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala, was on Friday disqualified from the Lok Sabha, a day after his conviction in a defamation case by a court in Surat in Gujarat. The court sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in the defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks at a 2019 poll rally in Karnataka. However, the court also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP: Day 2

Congress leaders will step up their protest against the Centre on Monday over the Adani issue and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP from Lok Sabha wearing black clothes, party sources said on Sunday.

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

Congress MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to meet at the Congress Parliamentary Party office at the Parliament at 10.30 am today.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Sunday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not facing a similar action for constantly criticising Sonia Gandhi and late PM Rajiv Gandhi. He said Rahul Gandhi was being punished for becoming the voice of the people, and added that his disqualification was against democratic values.

The disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha "does not bode well for democracy", Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Sunday while claiming that the speaker of the House "acted in a haste" over the matter.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday took a veiled swipe at disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi saying the Congress leader is nursing a big ego with small understanding.