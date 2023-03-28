The Congress on Tuesday announced a ‘Mashal’ march from Red Fort to Town Hall in old Delhi's Chandni Chowk in the evening. The march is against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. Several Congress MPs will participate in the 'Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March' starting from Red Fort at 7 pm, news agency ANI reported.

The Congress MPs will hold burning torches in their hands during the march.

Last week, Gandhi scion was disqualified from the Lower House of Parliament soon after his conviction and two-year sentence in a defamation case by a Surat court regarding 'Modi surname' comments.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader has agreed to vacate his bungalow at 12 Tughlaq Lane. Yesterday, the Lok Sabha secretariat gave notice to Rahul Gandhi to vacate the government bungalow following his disqualification as MP from Lok Sabha.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi in a letter to Deputy Secretary, MS Branch, Lok Sabha Secretariat said that he owes the happy memories of his time spent at the bungalow to the mandate of the people.

"As an elected Member of Lok Sabha over the last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here. Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

The former Congress president, a Z-plus protectee, has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005.

Separately, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday lashed out at the Central Government's attempts to "scare, threaten and humiliate" Rahul Gandhi. Kharge said Gandhi can live with his mother or he can vacate his bungalow.

"They will make all attempts to weaken him (Rahul Gandhi) but if he vacates the bungalow, he'll go live with his mother or he can come to me and I'll vacate one," Kharge said.