Rahul Gandhi's disqualification: Congress to take out Mashal march in Delhi2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 02:08 PM IST
The Congress MPs will hold burning torches in their hands during the march
The Congress on Tuesday announced a ‘Mashal’ march from Red Fort to Town Hall in old Delhi's Chandni Chowk in the evening. The march is against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. Several Congress MPs will participate in the 'Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March' starting from Red Fort at 7 pm, news agency ANI reported.
