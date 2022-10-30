Rahul Gandhi's early morning sprint during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' | Watch Video

Rahul Gandhi's early morning sprint during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' | Watch Video1 min read . 04:01 PM IST
- Rahul Gandhi resumed his foot march and is expected to cover a distance of 22 kilometres, Congress sources said
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday gave some exciting moments during the foot march as he suddenly started to sprint along with some school children, forcing others to run during the party's pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra .
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday gave some exciting moments during the foot march as he suddenly started to sprint along with some school children, forcing others to run during the party's pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra .
Following Rahul Gandhi's sudden sprint, his security personnel, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy and others also started scooting from their brisk walk.
Following Rahul Gandhi's sudden sprint, his security personnel, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy and others also started scooting from their brisk walk.
Rahul Gandhi resumed his foot march this morning and is expected to cover a distance of 22 kilometres, Congress sources said. This is the fifth day of the party's campaign in Telengana.
Rahul Gandhi resumed his foot march this morning and is expected to cover a distance of 22 kilometres, Congress sources said. This is the fifth day of the party's campaign in Telengana.
The Bharat Jodo yatra will cover 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies in poll-bound Telangana, spanning a total distance of 375 km in the state, before entering Maharashtra on November 7. The yatra will take a one-day break on November 4.
The Bharat Jodo yatra will cover 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies in poll-bound Telangana, spanning a total distance of 375 km in the state, before entering Maharashtra on November 7. The yatra will take a one-day break on November 4.
The Wayanad MP will meet intellectuals, and leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors during the party campaign in the southern state.
The Wayanad MP will meet intellectuals, and leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors during the party campaign in the southern state.
He will also visit prayer halls, mosques and temples across Telangana, members of the Telangana PCC said.
He will also visit prayer halls, mosques and temples across Telangana, members of the Telangana PCC said.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.
Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week.
Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week.
The Telangana State Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.
The Telangana State Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.