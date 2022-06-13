Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rahul Gandhi's ED appearance Live updates: Rahul Gandhi begins his march to ED office

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting at Karana Village in Bichawada Gram Panchayat, in Banswara. (PTI PHOTO.)
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:25 AM ISTLivemint

  Rahul Gandhi's ED appearance Live updates: Congress workers on Monday staged a protest holding placards in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case in New Delhi today.

Hours before Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, the Congress workers who gathered for the march against the ED on Monday were detained from areas around AICC office at Akbar road. Catch live updates

13 Jun 2022, 11:25 AM IST Rahul Gandhi arrives  at ED  office

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the office of the Enforcement Directorate to appear in the National Herald case

13 Jun 2022, 11:22 AM IST Rahul Gandhi begins his march to ED office

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi surrounded by hundreds of party workers marches to the Enforcement Directorate office to appear before the agency in the National Herald case

1
13 Jun 2022, 10:56 AM IST Rahul Gandhi arrives at Congress headquarters

Rahul Gandhi accompanied by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Congress headquarters, ahead of his appearance before Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case

13 Jun 2022, 10:37 AM IST Karti Chidambaram, Congress MP

We are here from various parts of India to show solidarity with our party leadership and show the nation the blatant misuse of ED. All cases of ED are bogus...I've got ED notices the maximum times,so I'm the resident expert in Congress in the matters of ED

13 Jun 2022, 10:20 AM IST Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Rahul Gandhi appearing before ED in National Herald case

We want to go along, it's not a crime.They are deliberately not giving us permission. We urged Amit Shah to allow us but to no avail. We believe in peaceful protest & not instigating riots like BJP:Congress' 

13 Jun 2022, 10:19 AM IST Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at the residence of Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at the residence of party leader and her brother Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED in the National Herald case today

13 Jun 2022, 10:17 AM IST Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the ED

Rahul  Gandhi has been summoned by the ED in a money laundering case pertaining to the National-herald AJL issue and has to appear before the ED today.

