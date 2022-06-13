Hours before Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, the Congress workers who gathered for the march against the ED on Monday were detained from areas around AICC office at Akbar road. Catch live updates
13 Jun 2022, 11:25 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi arrives at ED office
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the office of the Enforcement Directorate to appear in the National Herald case
13 Jun 2022, 11:22 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi begins his march to ED office
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi surrounded by hundreds of party workers marches to the Enforcement Directorate office to appear before the agency in the National Herald case
13 Jun 2022, 10:56 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi arrives at Congress headquarters
Rahul Gandhi accompanied by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Congress headquarters, ahead of his appearance before Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case
13 Jun 2022, 10:37 AM IST
Karti Chidambaram, Congress MP
We are here from various parts of India to show solidarity with our party leadership and show the nation the blatant misuse of ED. All cases of ED are bogus...I've got ED notices the maximum times,so I'm the resident expert in Congress in the matters of ED
13 Jun 2022, 10:20 AM IST
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Rahul Gandhi appearing before ED in National Herald case
We want to go along, it's not a crime.They are deliberately not giving us permission. We urged Amit Shah to allow us but to no avail. We believe in peaceful protest & not instigating riots like BJP:Congress'
13 Jun 2022, 10:19 AM IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at the residence of Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at the residence of party leader and her brother Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED in the National Herald case today
13 Jun 2022, 10:17 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the ED
Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the ED in a money laundering case pertaining to the National-herald AJL issue and has to appear before the ED today.