Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all citizen to change their profile picture on their social media accounts to the national flag from 2-15 August
NEW DELHI :Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did heed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request to change profile pictures on 2 August to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence from the British colonial rule. Gandhi and his sibling Priyanka Gandhi Vadra changed their profile pictures on their respective Twitter account. However, with a twist!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed his profile picture on his Twitter account in tune the "Har Ghar Tiranga". His new profile picture is that of the Indian National Flag.
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's profile picture is also that of the Indian National Flag- however, its a painting of the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru holding the Indian National Flag. Nehru is in black and White while, the national flag is coloured.
"The tricolour is the country's pride. It is in the heart of every citizen," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.
Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi's sibling Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also changed her Twitter profile photo to the gradient image of Jawaharlal Nehru holding the national flag. She captioned her post “Victory World Tricolor Beloved, May our flag be high" in Hindi.
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all citizen of India to change their profile picture on their social media accounts to the national flag as part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" celebrations. The PM had asked the citizen to keep that profile picture between 2 August and 15 August-the day India celebrates Independence Day.
"It is a special 2nd August today. At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for Har Ghar Tiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our tricolour. I have changed the DP (display picture) on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same," PM Modi tweeted.
The Pm also paid his respect to the person who designed the Indian national flag- Pingali Venkayya, on his birth anniversary.
On Wednesday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu flagged off a Tiranga Bike Rally for Members of the Parliament in Delhi. Union Minister Smriti Irani was seen participating int he rally with MoS Bharati Parmar as her pillion rider holding onto the Indian National Flag. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur rode a bike from the Red Fort as part of the event.
"Various central ministers, MPs and young leaders came together, and started the bike rally from the historic Red Fort to give the message that 'we are paying our tribute to our freedom fighters and remembering them', and also to assure that in this Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we will work to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation, and enhance the glory of India," Thakur said.
The aim of the bike rally was to create awareness among citizens about the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence.
Many MPs today participated in a bike rally in Delhi, which started from the Red Fort, to pay tribute to freedom fighters. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur rode a bike from the Red Fort as part of the event.
