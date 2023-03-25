Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification sparks pan-India Congress protests

Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification sparks pan-India Congress protests2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 08:34 PM IST
Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March 23, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case. Since then, protests have broken out in various parts of the country, disrupting train and road traffic.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha earlier this week, sparking protests in his home constituency of Wayanad as well as other places across the country. Party workers held protest marches, blocked trains and roadways, and even burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
