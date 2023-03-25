Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification sparks pan-India Congress protests

Earlier in the day Gandhi had vowed to continue defending democracy in the country even if he is disqualified from Parliament for life or jailed. Gandhi claimed that the action against him was taken because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "scared" of his next speech in Parliament on the Adani issue and alleged that the "whole game" was to distract people from the issue and the panic the government was feeling over the matter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}