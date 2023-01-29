Rahul Gandhi's major challenge to Amit Shah: ‘Walk from Jammu to Lal Chowk?’2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 09:59 PM IST
Congress has alleged a security lapse during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir.
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi threw a major challenge to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders noting that they should take walk from Jammu to Lal Chowk if the situation is so good in the Union Territory.
