Rahul Gandhi's plea challenging Surat court order to be filed soon, says Congress2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 08:19 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court in a defamation case against Prime Minister narendra Modi, which also led to him being disqualified as the MP of Lok Sabha
The Congress has prepared a petition challenging the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by a Surat Court in a 2019 defamation case, news agency PTI reported. The grand old party will soon file the petition in court, the news report mentioned.
