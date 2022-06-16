Rahul Gandhi's questioning deferred to Monday in National Herald case

Rahul Gandhi had written to the investigating officer of the ED to allow him exemption from the questioning scheduled on Friday as he wants to remain with his ailing mother Sonia Gandhi
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Enforcement Directorate has allowed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's request to defer his questioning in the National Herald money laundering case from 17 June to 20 June.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Enforcement Directorate has allowed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's request to defer his questioning in the National Herald money laundering case from 17 June to 20 June.
The Congress MP had written to the investigating officer of the ED to allow him exemption from the questioning scheduled on Friday as he wants to remain with his ailing mother Sonia Gandhi.
The Congress MP had written to the investigating officer of the ED to allow him exemption from the questioning scheduled on Friday as he wants to remain with his ailing mother Sonia Gandhi.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to Covid-19-related issues. She has also been summoned for questioning.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to Covid-19-related issues. She has also been summoned for questioning.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rahul Gandhi has been questioned for more than 30 hours over three days until now as the ED seeks answers on decisions taken with regard to the media organisation and its owner Young Indian.
Rahul Gandhi has been questioned for more than 30 hours over three days until now as the ED seeks answers on decisions taken with regard to the media organisation and its owner Young Indian.
Some 15-16 questions about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and the funds transferred within the news media establishment have been put to Gandhi during the questioning held till now, according to news agency PTI.
Some 15-16 questions about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and the funds transferred within the news media establishment have been put to Gandhi during the questioning held till now, according to news agency PTI.
Congress protests
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Congress protests
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Congress leaders and workers continued their protests in several states on Thursday against Rahul Gandhi's questioning, with many of them taken into preventive custody.
Meanwhile, Congress leaders and workers continued their protests in several states on Thursday against Rahul Gandhi's questioning, with many of them taken into preventive custody.
The Congress during the day staged a gherao of all Raj Bhavans across the country.
Mild tension prevailed near the Raj Bhavan in Telangana, after scores of Congress leaders and workers marched towards it but police foiled their attempts and dispersed them.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mild tension prevailed near the Raj Bhavan in Telangana, after scores of Congress leaders and workers marched towards it but police foiled their attempts and dispersed them.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The party claimed some of its leaders were injured due to baton charge by police.
The party claimed some of its leaders were injured due to baton charge by police.
Protesting Delhi Congress workers were thwarted with water cannons during a march to Lieutenant Governor's residence. The protest march led by state president Anil Kumar was stopped by the police, minutes after it started from Sushrut Trauma Centre in Civil Lines.
Protesting Delhi Congress workers were thwarted with water cannons during a march to Lieutenant Governor's residence. The protest march led by state president Anil Kumar was stopped by the police, minutes after it started from Sushrut Trauma Centre in Civil Lines.
Kumar suffered serious head injury when the police used water cannons to disperse the protesting workers, the party alleged.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Kumar suffered serious head injury when the police used water cannons to disperse the protesting workers, the party alleged.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Earlier, Congress MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to raise the issue of Delhi Police action against party lawmakers including some women during their protests in the national capital, and alleged they were treated like "terrorists".
Earlier, Congress MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to raise the issue of Delhi Police action against party lawmakers including some women during their protests in the national capital, and alleged they were treated like "terrorists".
They also alleged that their privileges as members of Parliament have been breached and demanded lawful action against Delhi Police.
They also alleged that their privileges as members of Parliament have been breached and demanded lawful action against Delhi Police.
The Congress has been accusing Delhi Police of criminal trespass by entering the AICC office on Wednesday and beating up its leaders in the past couple of days during demonstrations.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Congress has been accusing Delhi Police of criminal trespass by entering the AICC office on Wednesday and beating up its leaders in the past couple of days during demonstrations.