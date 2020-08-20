Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today visited former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's memorial, Veer Bhumi, and paid homage on his birth anniversary. He described his father as a compassionate and loving human being, and a man with tremendous vision, far ahead of his times.

"Rajiv Gandhi was a man with a tremendous vision, far ahead of his times. But above all else, he was a compassionate and loving human being. I am incredibly lucky and proud to have him as my father. We miss him today and everyday," Gandhi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. "On his birth anniversary, tributes to former prime minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji," PM Modi tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu remembered former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, saying his contributions to the IT sector will always be remembered. "Remembering former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary today. His contributions to IT sector will always be remembered," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

"I pay tributes to the father of Indian information technology revolution, manager of the Panchayati raj empowerement and builder of modern India former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. His priceless contributions to the building of a strong India will always be written in golden words," Sachin Pilot's tweet read.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984. He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

The birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi on August 20 is observed as Sadbhavna Divas (harmony day) by the Congress.

