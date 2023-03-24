Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, prompting many on Twitter to bring back a recent video where he appears to be lamenting his position. The somewhat out-of-context clip had gone viral earlier this month after the Wayanad lawmaker held a presser to highlight the Adani-Hindenburg row.

The Opposition party had repeatedly insisted that Gandhi was not been ‘allowed to speak in Parliament’ since the budget session reconvened.

“I would like to go into the details with you. Unfortunately I'm a member of Parliament...and I'm hopeful that I will be allowed to speak in Parliament. So I would like to first place my statement on the floor of the House. And then after that I'll be happy to have whatever discussion you want with me," Gandhi had told members of the press earlier this month.

Following a quick aside from fellow Congress leader Jairam Ramesh the former party chief clarified: “Unfortunately for you I'm a member of Parliament…"

ALSO READ: 'Unfortunately I'm an MP,' says Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh butts in to correct

In spite of the clarification, many on Twitter were quick to mock the Congress leader, sharing the abbreviated clip and quoting his initial comment. Now as the parliament disqualified Gandhi following his conviction, the ‘unfortunately I am an MP’ comment appears to have gained a whole new depth of meaning.

“Unfortunately I am a member of parliament. No you are not," read one gleeful tweet.

“How prophetic was the statement!" marvelled another.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha - What's the next step for Congress?

Earlier on Thursday a Surat court had sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019 during an election rally in Karnataka.

Following his disqualification, Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

(With inputs from agencies)