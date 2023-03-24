Rahul Gandhi's 'unfortunately I'm an MP' comment makes a viral comeback after Lok Sabha disqualification2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 04:09 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Friday after being being convicted in a defamation case. The development has brought back a recent comment made by the senior politician as he sought a probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, prompting many on Twitter to bring back a recent video where he appears to be lamenting his position. The somewhat out-of-context clip had gone viral earlier this month after the Wayanad lawmaker held a presser to highlight the Adani-Hindenburg row.
