Rahul says Arun Jaitley 'threatened' him on farm laws, son Rohan responds with reality check: 'Father died in...'

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made a claim that former finance minister Arun Jaitley had threatened him to not speak against the farm laws, reported PTI, which were quashed by the BJP as "fake news". The BJP also asked the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha to stick to facts.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi said, while addressing Congress' annual legal conclave at the Vigyan Bhawan, “I remember when I was fighting the farm laws—he's not here anymore, so I really shouldn't say it, but I will—Arun Jaitley ji was sent to me to threaten me.”

"He said to me, 'If you carry on down this path, opposing the government and fighting us on the farm laws, we will have to take action against you.'

"I looked at him in the face and said, 'I think you don't know or have an idea who you're talking to. Because, we are Congress people, and we're not cowards. We never bend; the superpower British couldn't bend us and who the hell are you'." Rahul Gandhi added.

BJP's response: Responding back to Rahul Gandhi's claims, Rohan Jaitley, son of the former union minister, slammed him over his remarks. Jaitley's son Rohan also took to X, saying, "Rahul Gandhi now claims my late father, Arun Jaitley, threatened him over the farm laws. Let me remind him, my father passed away in 2019. The farm laws were introduced in 2020."

"More importantly, it was not in my father's nature to threaten anyone over an opposing view. He was a staunch democrat and always believed in building consensus," he wrote.

“If at all such a situation was to occur, as it often does in politics, he would invite free and open discussions to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to all. That was simply who he was and that remains his legacy today.”

"I would appreciate Rahul Gandhi being mindful while speaking of those not with us. He attempted something similar with Manohar Parrikar ji, politicising his final days which was in equally poor taste," he added.

Apart from this, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya wrote on X, "Fake News Alert. Rahul Gandhi claims that Arun Jaitley approached him to water down his opposition to the 2020 farm laws. Let's set the record straight – Arun Jaitley ji passed away on August, 24 2019."

"The draft Farm Bills were brought to the Union Cabinet on June 3, 2020. The laws were enacted in September 2020," he said.

"To suggest Arun Jaitley ji approached him for anything at all is factually incorrect and misleading," he said, adding, "Let's stick to facts and not rewrite timelines to suit narratives."

