Rahul Gandhi says, 'I consider opponents as my teacher, they teach me that my path is right'
On the occasion of National Teachers' Day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said that he considers his opponents as his teacher because, “…by their conduct, lies and words, they teach me that the path I am following is absolutely right - and to keep moving forward on it at all costs". Further, Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on Facebook, “Great men like Mahatma Gandhi, Gautam Buddha, Shri Narayana Guru as my gurus, who gave us the knowledge of equality of all people in the society, and of showing compassion and love towards everyone".