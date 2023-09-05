On the occasion of National Teachers' Day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said that he considers his opponents as his teacher because, “…by their conduct, lies and words, they teach me that the path I am following is absolutely right - and to keep moving forward on it at all costs". Further, Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on Facebook, “Great men like Mahatma Gandhi, Gautam Buddha, Shri Narayana Guru as my gurus, who gave us the knowledge of equality of all people in the society, and of showing compassion and love towards everyone". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"My respectful tributes to all the teachers on Teachers' Day. Humble tributes to former President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan ji on his birth anniversary. A teacher has a very high pedestal in life as a teacher illuminates the path of your life and inspires you to move in the right direction," the former Congress chief said.

The people of India are also like teachers, who give an example of unity in diversity, inspire us to fight every problem with courage, and are the embodiment of humility and penance, Gandhi said.

"I consider even my opponents as my teachers, who by their conduct, lies, and words teach me that the path I am following is absolutely right - and to keep moving forward on it at all costs," he said.

On the birth anniversary of former President S Radhakrishnan, India celebrates National Teachers' Day every 5 September.

He was the first Vice President of the independent India (1952–1962). He was also the second President of India from 1962 to 1967.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Teachers' Day greetings on Tuesday. In a post on ‘X’, the PM said, “Teachers play a key role in building our future and inspiring dreams. On #TeachersDay, we salute them for their unwavering dedication and great impact. Tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary."

PM Modi also shared a clip of his interaction with the winners of the National Teachers’ Award 2023.