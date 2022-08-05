Rahul Gandhi says, 'India is witnessing death of democracy'1 min read . 10:47 AM IST
- Rahul Gandhi said the sole agenda of the government is that people's issues such as price rise, unemployment and violence in society must not be raised
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that India is witnessing the "death of democracy" and anybody who stands against the onset of dictatorship is "viciously attacked".
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that India is witnessing the "death of democracy" and anybody who stands against the onset of dictatorship is "viciously attacked".
Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Rahul Gandhi said,"We are witnessing the death of democracy. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested and beaten up."
Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Rahul Gandhi said,"We are witnessing the death of democracy. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested and beaten up."
“Idea is, people's issues -whether price rise, unemployment, violence in society - must not be raised. That's sole agenda of Govt and Govt is being run to protect interest of 4-5 people and this dictatorship is being run in interest of 2-3 big business people by 2 people," Rahul Gandhi further said.
“Idea is, people's issues -whether price rise, unemployment, violence in society - must not be raised. That's sole agenda of Govt and Govt is being run to protect interest of 4-5 people and this dictatorship is being run in interest of 2-3 big business people by 2 people," Rahul Gandhi further said.
He alleged that the government is being run to protect the interests of four-five people and this "dictatorship" is being run in the interest of "two-three big business people by two people".
He alleged that the government is being run to protect the interests of four-five people and this "dictatorship" is being run in the interest of "two-three big business people by two people".
Rahul Gandhi had earlier said the investigation into the National Herald case was an intimidation tactic by the BJP. The case pertains to the alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.
Rahul Gandhi had earlier said the investigation into the National Herald case was an intimidation tactic by the BJP. The case pertains to the alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.
"We are not afraid," he said, adding, "Whatever they [BJP] do won't make any difference. I will continue to do the work to protect our country, its democracy and brotherhood." He added, "They think by putting a little pressure they can silence us. We won't be silent. We will stand against what the BJP is doing. We will not be intimidated."
"We are not afraid," he said, adding, "Whatever they [BJP] do won't make any difference. I will continue to do the work to protect our country, its democracy and brotherhood." He added, "They think by putting a little pressure they can silence us. We won't be silent. We will stand against what the BJP is doing. We will not be intimidated."
The Congress is set to hold nationwide protests and will also 'gherao' Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence against price rise, unemployment and GST hike on some essential items.
The Congress is set to hold nationwide protests and will also 'gherao' Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence against price rise, unemployment and GST hike on some essential items.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the party will also hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" (march to Rashtrapati Bhavan) from Parliament to register the protest against price rise and unemployment.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the party will also hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" (march to Rashtrapati Bhavan) from Parliament to register the protest against price rise and unemployment.
In all capital cities, the state units would organise a gherao of Raj Bhavans in which MLAs, MLCs, former MPs and senior leaders will participate.
In all capital cities, the state units would organise a gherao of Raj Bhavans in which MLAs, MLCs, former MPs and senior leaders will participate.
*With inputs from agencies
*With inputs from agencies