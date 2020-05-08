Rahul Gandhi says need lockdown exit strategy, financial package urgently

The government needs to spell out a strategy to exit the national lockdown, immediately announce a financial package and implement a decentralised approach to deal with the socio-economic fallout of the covid-19 pandemic, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.

Gandhi's comments come at a time when states have been demanding a relief and stimulus package to mitigate the economic damage caused by the most stringent lockdown in the world. India is now in the third phase of the nationwide lockdown, which started on 25 March.

“We have been 45 days in lockdown now and we are beginning to run in a little bit of problem. There is a very strong feeling that we need to, without any delay, get package for MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), get money in the hand of poor Indians and have a strategy for migrants as well as start preparing for exit from lockdown," Gandhi said in a press conference today.

“The government’s general style is to not engage with opposition and we have accepted that. We are doing what is our work. We feel four or five things are immediately needed including a financial package, we have made a clear framework for MSMEs and income support and suggesting 200 days of work under MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Scheme)," he said.

Gandhi also said states, including those ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), face financial distress and need immediate central government intervention. He added that the pandemic requires a ‘psychological change’ among the citizens for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to take lead.

As far as decentralisation is concerned, Gandhi said Modi needs to trust state chief ministers and they should be able to trust their subordinates. He added that the classification of zones (in green, orange and red) too should happen in consultation with chief minsters and district magistrates (DMs).

As of Friday morning, India had 56,342 confirmed cases of covid-19, of which 37,916 were active while 1,886 dead.

Share Via