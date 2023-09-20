Women's Reservation Bill: Rahul Gandhi says I was shocked and shattered...2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 06:31 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi asked the government to implement this bill soon, saying there is no need of delimitation and census. He noted to just give 33 per cent reservation to women.
Amid the ongoing debate over the Women's reservation bill in the Special session of the parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 20 September said that he supports the bill, but lamented that the measure was 'incomplete' as it lacks quota for other backward classes.