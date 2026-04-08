Rahul Gandhi says ‘use of nuclear weapons can never be justified’ after Trump’s ‘civilization will die tonight’ warning

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (April 7) strongly criticized US President Donald Trump’s warning that a “whole civilisation will die” if Iran fails to meet his latest deadline.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said: “Wars are tragic, yet they remain a reality. Any language or action that contemplates the end of civilisation is unacceptable in the modern world.”

He added: “The use of nuclear weapons can never be justified — under any circumstances.”

Escalating tensions over Strait of Hormuz blockade Trump’s warning came as a deadline approached for Iran to strike a deal involving the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump wrote on Truth Social; "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!"

Despite his ultimatum, there was some ambiguity in his message, as he suggested: “…maybe something revolutionarily-wonderful can happen.”

Meanwhile, Iranian forces faced airstrikes on two bridges and a train station, alongside attacks on Kharg Island, a key hub for Iran’s oil production. This marked the second US strike on the island since the conflict began.

Tehran warns of retaliation Tehran’s UN representative Amir-Saeid Iravani condemned Trump’s threats as: “…incitement to war crimes and potentially genocide.”

Speaking during a UN Security Council session on the Strait of Hormuz, Iravani urged the international community to intervene: