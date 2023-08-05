SC stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction, Manipur crisis, Gyanvapi ASI survey: Top news of the week2 min read 05 Aug 2023, 10:13 PM IST
SC stays conviction order against Rahul Gandhi
The Supreme Court of India on Friday stayed the conviction order by a trial court in Surat in the Modi surname remark case. The stay order enables Rahul Gandhi disqualification as an MP to be revoked and also grants him right to contest elections. To read more click here