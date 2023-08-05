The Supreme Court of India on Friday stayed the conviction order by a trial court in Surat in the Modi surname remark case. The stay order enables Rahul Gandhi disqualification as an MP to be revoked and also grants him right to contest elections. To read more click here

SC on Manipur violence case

The Supreme Court of India on Monday heard pleas regarding the Manipur Viral video case. The apex court directed expedited action on the ethnic violence crimes that took place in the violence stricken Manipur. The top court called for evolving a broad mechanism to deal with violence against women and asked how many FIRs have been registered in such incidents in the state since May. To read more click here

Gyanvapi Mosque: ASI conducts ‘non-invasive’ survey

After multiple challenges and pleas against the survey, the Supreme Court of India declined to stay the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. On day 2 of the survey, the Hindu side lawyer has claimed that not idols but ‘fragments of idols’ have been found. The ASI is conducting a survey to find if the mosque was built by demolishing a temple. To read more click here

Delhi Ordinance Bill passed

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill-2023 to replace services ordinance by voice vote. The bill was passed after a nearly four-hour-long debate in the Lok Sabha which was replied to by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. To read more click here

Data Protection bill introduced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government on 3 August introduced the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha. The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is legislation that frames out the rights and duties of the citizen (Digital Nagrik) on one hand and the obligations to use collected data lawfully of the data fiduciary on the other hand. To read more click here

India mulls cutting 40% import tax on wheat

Food Corp. of India (FCI) has recommended the government to remove import duty on wheat till February 2024 till fresh arrivals start to maintain the country’s food security and arrest rising food prices, a government official said. To read more click here

Chandrayaan-3 enters lunar orbit

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon since its launch on July 14, has successfully entered the lunar orbit. To read more click here

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been sentenced to three years in jail in connection with the sale of expensive state gifts when he was in power or the Toshakhana corruption case, is being held at an undisclosed location, according to the Pakistani media. Imran Khan will be transported to Islamabad via an aircraft. Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore after his sentencing was announced by Islamabad court. To read more click here