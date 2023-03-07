With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi terming Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) 'fundamentalist' and 'fascist' organisation, alleging it has 'captured pretty much all of India's institutions', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at him for allegedly shaming and mocking the country and its people from a foreign land.

Earlier during an interaction at the Chatham House in London, the Wayanad MP mentioned how the various institutions in the country were under threat due the capture by RSS on India's institutions.

What Rahul Gandhi said?

"The nature of democratic contest in India has completely changed and the reason is that one organisation called RSS - a fundamentalist, fascist organisation has basically captured pretty much all of India's institutions."

Rahul even stated that Europe and the US are not doing enough to restore democracy in India as they are getting trade and money from the country.

Mentioning how the various institutions in the country were under threat, Rahul said, "It shocked me how successful they have been at capturing the different institutions of our country. Press, Judiciary, Parliament, and Election Commission are all under threat and are controlled in one way or the other."

BJP's reply:

The BJP alleged that Rahul Gandhi is under the influence of 'anarchist and Maoist elements'.

Senior BJP leader and former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "It's utterly shameful that Rahul Gandhi, from a foreign land, has tried to hurt the spirits of India's consensus on the subject that no foreign country must intervene in India's internal affairs."

He even urged Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge to clear the party's stand over Rahul Gandhi's statement.

Prasad said Rahul Gandhi has sought to shame India's Democracy from a foreign land.

"Rahul Gandhi through his lectures in London has made a mockery of India's polity, Parliament, judicial system, strategic security and its people. We ask Congress president Kharge if you feel that you are an elected president of Congress, do you support this irresponsible and shameful comment of Rahul Gandhi that 'America and Europe must intervene in India to restore democracy'? If you do not support Rahul Gandhi's statement, then disown it," stated Ravi Shankar Prasad.

With agency inputs.