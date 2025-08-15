Rahul Gandhi shares visual of flag hoisting at Congress HQ, as BJP taunts him for missing I-day events at Red Fort

Independence Day 2025 celebrations were in full swing at the Red Fort in Delhi on Friday, August 15, 2025. Dignitaries, several political leaders were in attendance except for Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, who skipped the celebrations at the iconic site — a move that was strongly criticised by the BJP, calling Gandhi “lover of Pakistan.”
Instead, the Congress leader hoisted the Tricolour at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan in the national capital. He also took to Instagram to share visuals of the Independence Day celebrations at the venue.
The BJP criticised Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for “skipping” the Independence Day celebrations at Delhi’s Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and addressed the nation, terming their absence as “shameful.”
On X, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that during a TV debate, a Congress spokesperson confirmed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s absence from the August 15 program.
“Congress spokesperson in TV debate with me just now confirmed that ‘LoP’ Rahul Gandhi skipped 15th August Program at Red Fort. This was a national celebration but sadly Lover of Pakistan Rahul Gandhi – in Modi virodh does Desh & Sena Virodh! Shameful behaviour. Is this Sanvidhan and Sena ka Samman?” Poonawalla posted on X.
