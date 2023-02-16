Rahul Gandhi skips poll campaign, seen skiing in Gulmarg | Video
- Rahul Gandhi returned to Jammu and Kashmir after the conclusion of the first part of the Budget Session of the Parliament
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen skiing in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Wednesday, skipping the poll campaign of the Tripura Assembly election. Videos and photos of Rahul Gandhi have gone viral on social media where he was seen skiing in north Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi returned to Jammu and Kashmir after the conclusion of the first part of the Budget Session of the Parliament.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×