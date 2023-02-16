Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen skiing in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Wednesday, skipping the poll campaign of the Tripura Assembly election. Videos and photos of Rahul Gandhi have gone viral on social media where he was seen skiing in north Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi returned to Jammu and Kashmir after the conclusion of the first part of the Budget Session of the Parliament.

The Congress leader began a two-day personal visit to the valley yesterday.

Gandhi, who completed his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar two weeks ago, was once again in his now-trademark T-shirt as he stopped for a brief period in Tangmarg town while on his way to Gulmarg skiing resort, 52 km from Srinagar.

The former Congress president refused to take questions from the media. "Namaskar" was all he said when he was asked to comment.

At Gulmarg, Gandhi took a ride on the famous Gondola Cable car and went to Affarwat for skiing.

Before heading downhill, the Congress leader posed for selfies with an excited bunch of tourists, giving a tough time to his security personnel.

Gandhi was accompanied by police personnel on skis as he glided down the majestic mountains of Gulmarg.

"We are lucky to have met Shri Rahul Gandhi," said one of the tourists who met the Congress leader.

Pradesh Congress Committee sources said Gandhi is on a personal visit and is likely to attend a private function in the valley.

Gulmarg is one of the famous tourist destinations in the Kashmir valley. It is mostly packed with tourists the whole year.

This year Gulmarg has received a good quantity of snowfall.

Separately, Tripura will go to the polls today.

From the Congress party, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Dipa Dasmunshi, and Ajoy Kumar campaigned in Tripura.

Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not campaign in the state.

Over 28 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the election for the 60-member assembly in the northeastern state.

Tripura is the first state to go to the polls this year. While polling for Nagaland and Meghalaya assemblies will be held on February 27, five more states face elections this year in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

A total of 259 candidates, including 20 women, are in the fray in Tripura. The counting of votes will be done on March 2.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting the polls in alliance with the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT). BJP has fielded candidates in 55 constituencies while IPFT is contesting five seats. BJP has fielded 12 women candidates.

Trinamool Congress is contesting 28 seats and there are 58 independent candidates.