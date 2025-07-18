Rahul Gandhi slams ED chargesheet against Robert Vadra – ‘10-year witch hunt continues’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on 18 July that his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, has been ‘hounded’ by the Union government for the last ten years. The latest chargesheet by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a land deal in Gurugram is a continuation of that witch hunt, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) said.

“My brother-in-law has been hounded by this government for the last ten years. This latest chargesheet is a continuation of that witch hunt,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

The ED filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against businessman Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in connection with the controversial land deal case in Haryana's Manesar-Shikohpur (now sector 83) in Gurugram.

“I stand with Robert, Priyanka and their children as they face yet another onslaught of malicious, politically motivated slander and harassment,” Gandhi said.

This is the first time that any probe agency has filed a prosecution complaint against 56-year-old Vadra in a criminal case. The chargesheet also includes the names of several other individuals and firms

“I know that they are all brave enough to withstand any kind of persecution, and they will continue to do so with dignity. The truth will eventually prevail,” Gandhi said.

The charge sheet has been filed against Vadra and some others before a local court here under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), news agency PTI said, quoting sources. The central agency has also attached 43 properties worth ₹37.6 Crore belonging to Robert Vadra and his company – Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

Robert Vadra Breaks Silence Hours after the ED charge sheet, Vadra said he is looking forward to the opportunity to defend himself and clear his name in Court.

“Robert Vadra is aware of reports suggesting that the Directorate of Enforcement has filed a Prosecution Complaint naming him as an Accused before the Rouse Avenue Courts, Delhi. As the Court is yet to even take cognisance of the matter, Mr. Vadra has not had the opportunity to examine the Prosecution Complaint,”ANI quoted the office of businessman Robert Vadra as saying.

Vadra had earlier claimed the move was part of a “political vendetta” to silence him and his brother-in-law, Rahul Gandhi.

The case came to light after Haryana cadre IAS officer Ashok Khemka cancelled its mutation, a process reflecting the transfer of property, in October 2012. Indian Administrative Services(IAS) officer Khemka, who was transferred 57 times, retired from service after a 34-year career on 30 April.

