Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over the cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's so-called 'amrit kaal' has turned into a 'vish kaal' (poison-filled era) for the country.

Gandhi said the hard work, sacrifices, and dreams of more than 22 lakh students have been “crushed by this corrupt BJP regime”.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why was the NEET UG 2026 examination cancelled? ⌵ The NEET UG 2026 examination was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) due to allegations of a paper leak and irregularities. Inputs examined in coordination with central agencies and findings from law enforcement authorities indicated that the integrity of the examination process could not be upheld. 2 What did Rahul Gandhi say about the NEET UG 2026 exam cancellation? ⌵ Rahul Gandhi criticized the Modi government, stating that the hard work and dreams of over 22 lakh students were crushed by a 'corrupt BJP regime'. He described the situation as a 'vish kaal' (poison-filled era) due to paper leaks, government negligence, and organized corruption in education. 3 Will students need to re-register or pay extra fees for the rescheduled NEET UG 2026 exam? ⌵ No, students will not need to re-register or pay any additional examination fees for the rescheduled NEET UG 2026 exam. All candidature details and examination centre preferences from the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward, and fees already paid will be refunded. 4 How did the NEET UG 2026 paper leak allegations come to light? ⌵ Investigators found striking similarities between over 100 questions in Biology and Chemistry and those that later appeared in circulated guess papers. The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) initiated a probe into these alleged irregularities. 5 What are the concerns of overseas candidates regarding the NEET UG 2026 re-exam? ⌵ Overseas candidates, particularly those in Gulf countries, are worried about whether the examination will be re-conducted at their centres and how the changes will affect their existing schedules, especially if they are managing multiple entrance examinations.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "The NEET 2026 examination has been cancelled. The hard work, sacrifices, and dreams of more than 22 lakh students have been crushed by this corrupt BJP regime. Some fathers took loans, some mothers sold their jewellery, lakhs of children stayed up all night studying, and in return, they got paper leaks, government negligence, and organised corruption in education."

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"This is not just a failure-it's a crime against the future of the youth," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Every time, the paper mafia gets away scot-free, while honest students bear the punishment, Gandhi said.

Now, lakhs of students will once again endure the same mental stress, financial burden, and uncertainty, he said.

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If one's destiny is determined not by hard work but by money and connections, then what meaning will education hold, the former Congress chief asked.

"The Prime Minister's so-called amrit kaal has turned into a 'vish kaal (poison-filled era)' for the country," Gandhi said.

NTA on re-NEET The National Testing Agency on Tuesday cancelled the NEET UG 2026 conducted on May 3 following allegations of a paper leak, while the government directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to undertake a detailed probe into the alleged irregularities.

The exam, which is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country, will now be conducted again on fresh dates to be announced later.

Also Read | As NTA cancels NEET 2026 exam, storm of criticism erupts online

In a post on X, the agency stated that the move was aimed at ensuring transparency and safeguarding confidence in the national examination process.

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According to the NTA, inputs reviewed in coordination with central agencies and findings shared by law enforcement authorities led to the decision. With the approval of the Government of India, the agency decided to annul the May 3, 2026 examination and hold a fresh test at a later date.

The agency stated that the information it received, along with findings shared by law enforcement authorities, made it clear that the existing examination process could not be upheld.

"The re-conducted examination dates, along with the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be communicated through the official channels of the Agency in the coming days," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)