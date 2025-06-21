Rahul Gandhi slams 'Make in India', says 'we assemble, import, but don’t build. China profits': 'Clock is ticking'

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi stated the “stark truth: we assemble, import but don't build. China profits", cautioning that the “clock is ticking”. While slamming "Make In India", he lashed out at PM Modi, saying he has “surrendered with no new ideas".

Gandhi visited Nehru place, largest electronics market in Delhi and met two mobile repair technicians Shivam and Saif where he discussed the building of components in India and China. The 8 minute 33 second video begins with Gandhi saying “People don't know the difference between ‘Made-in’ and ‘Assembled-In’. They think both are same. Until India gets itself into manufacturing, it will be left behind. China has complete control over the mobile and laptop manufacturing industry."

He questioned, “'Make in India' promised a factory boom. So why is manufacturing at record lows, youth unemployment at record highs, and why have imports from China more than doubled? “Make in India” promised a factory boom. So why is manufacturing at record lows, youth unemployment at record highs, and why have imports from China more than doubled?”

Gandhi criticised the effectiveness of the "Make in India" initiative, emphasising that manufacturing in the country has fallen to a record low of 14 per cent of the economy since 2014.

"Even the much-hyped PLI scheme is now being quietly rolled back," he added.

Congress MP called for a “fundamental shift”, which “empowers lakhs of producers through honest reforms and financial support”.

He mentioned, “We must stop being a market for others. If we don’t build here, we’ll keep buying from those who do."

What is ‘much-hyped’ PLI scheme that Gandhi claims ‘quietly being rolled back’? The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme is a flagship initiative by the Indian government aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing, attracting investments, and enhancing the global competitiveness of Indian industries in strategic sectors. It was part of the larger Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative and launched in 2020.

Under this scheme, companies receive financial incentives for boosting the production and sales of designated products. The broader objectives include positioning India as a global manufacturing hub, reducing reliance on imports, and generating employment opportunities.

