Lok Sabha chairman objects to Cong MP calling him ‘yaar’ amid din during Rahul Gandhi’s speech; ‘please take back…’

As ruckus continued in the Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi's speech referring to India-China clashes during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was chairing the House, took offence when one of the members, perhaps from the Congress party, addressed him as ‘yaar' – meaning friend.

The Lok Sabha reconvened at 2 PM after two earlier adjournments on Tuesday. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday authenticated a copy of an article in the Lok Sabha which cited former army chief M M Naravane's unpublished 'memoir'.

As soon as Gandhi was asked to speak on the Motion of Thanks, he cited the Speaker's ruling of Monday and authenticated the copy of the article. “I have authenticated it,” he said.

To authenticate a document, a member must submit a signed copy, affirming that it is correct to the best of his knowledge.

Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was chairing the House, asked him to table it and said, “We will examine it and get back”.

‘What is this yaar?' Rahul Gandhi, however, continued to raise the India-China issue, which was countered by opposition members, including Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Rijiju cited his earlier meeting with KC Venugopal, a Congress leader considered very close to Rahul. The chair urged Venugopal to let Rahul speak, and during this conversation, Venugopal addressed the chair as ‘abbe yaar.’

Tenneti took offence and cited protocol and decorum. “What did you just say? What is this yaar? This is Parliament. This is the Lok Sabha. You can't address the chair as 'yaar'. Please take back your words. You can't,” Tenneti said in response.

LiveMint has not seen the video to authenticate who actually used the word ‘yaar’. It appeared from the conversation streamed on Sansad TV's YouTube channel that it was KC Venugopal.

‘You’re not allowing LoP to speak," the chairman of the house said.

House Adjourned Again As the impasse continued over Gandhi seeking to quote the article, Tenneti adjourned the proceedings till 3 PM.

The Lok Sabha was also marred by protests on Monday. A massive political row ensued when the Leader of Opposition (LoP), speaking during the Budget Session of Parliament, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought to read about India-China clashes from excerpts from an unpublished memoir of former Army Chief MM Naravane.

The excerpts published in a magazine evoked a backlash from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who accused him of misleading the House and belittling the armed forces. The house was adjourned for the day amid repeated protests in the house.