Rahul Gandhi summoned to Patna court in defamation case for ‘Modi surname’ remark2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 08:57 PM IST
- The defamation in Patna was lodged by BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi who alleged that the remarks of the Congress leader defamed the community
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is summoned to a court in Patna on 25 April in the defamation case filed for his ‘Modi surname’ remark. The defamation case in Patna was lodged by BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi who alleged that the remarks of the Congress leader defamed the community.
