Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is summoned to a court in Patna on 25 April in the defamation case filed for his ‘Modi surname’ remark. The defamation case in Patna was lodged by BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi who alleged that the remarks of the Congress leader defamed the community.

This is another case for the same remark that Rahul Gandhi made in 2019 during the election campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. In March, a court in Surat has already convicted him in the defamation case and sentenced him to 2 years in jail, after which the leader was disqualified from Lok Sabha.

The sentence was however paused and the court allowed Rahul Gandhi to file an appeal against the order.

On 18 March, the MP/MLA court of Special Judicial Magistrate Aadi Dev asked Rahul Gandhi to appear before the court on 12 April, but the defense counsel sought another date on Wednesday and claimed that the entire team was busy with the Surat case.

The judge then asked the defense counsel to make sure that Rahul Gandhi must be physically present in court on the next date, which is 25 April.

Priya Gupta, the lawyer for the prosecution told reporters that all evidence is submitted in the court and the statements from the complainant's side are also recorded, only Rahul Gandhi's statement is left to be recorded which will be done on the next date.

The legal troubles for the leader are not ending and he is facing multiple defamation cases. Recently, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he is planning to lodge a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for his tweet on Adani in which he targeted leaders who left Congress.

“Whatever Rahul Gandhi has tweeted is a defamatory tweet, once Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes back from Assam, there will be a defamatory case filed against him (Rahul Gandhi) after April 14," Sarma said at a press conference.

