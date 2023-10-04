Rahul Gandhi has introduced a new member of the family - Jack Russel Terrier 'Noorie', on social media on the occasion of World Animal Day. In a 3-minute YouTube video posted on his channel on October 4, the Congress MP said: "I'd like you all to meet the newest and the cutest member of our family - our li'l pup, Noorie."

"She flew in from Goa straight into our arms, and has become the light of our lives. Unconditional love and uncompromising loyalty - there is so much this beautiful animal can teach us!" he added. The pup is a surprise gift to his mother Sonia Gandhi, Hindustan Times reported.

The private trip to Goa took place in August. As seen in the video, Gandhi made a quick trip to Goa to meet with dog breeders Sharvani Pitre and husband Stanley Braganca. The politician's office had earlier inquired about the availability of the Jack Russel Terrier, the report added.

Besides his interaction with the family and puppies, the video later also shows Gandhi taking the Metro back home in Delhi. En route, he interacted with passengers, and with a passenger's friend on video call.

Back home, Gandhi surprised his mother with the pup, who reacted with: "She's so cute". The video also shows Noorie acclimatising to her new home and the family's other pup. At the time of writing, the video had over 117,000 views.

"We must pledge to protect and share our love with all living beings. #WorldAnimalDay," Gandhi wrote as a message in his post.

World Animal Day is an international day of action for animal rights and welfare celebrated on October 4 every year. It was first held on March 24, 1925, in Berlin, Germany; but later moved to October 4, 1929, to align with the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, patron saint of ecology.

Since 2003, World Animal Day has been coordinated by the Naturewatch Foundation. A new website was also launched for the 2023 celebration.

