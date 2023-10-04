Rahul Gandhi surprises Sonia Gandhi with ‘Little Noorie’ on World Animal Day 2023. Watch video
Rahul Gandhi said: ‘She flew in from Goa straight into our arms, and has become the light of our lives. Unconditional love and uncompromising loyalty - there is so much this beautiful animal can teach us!’
Rahul Gandhi has introduced a new member of the family - Jack Russel Terrier 'Noorie', on social media on the occasion of World Animal Day. In a 3-minute YouTube video posted on his channel on October 4, the Congress MP said: "I'd like you all to meet the newest and the cutest member of our family - our li'l pup, Noorie."