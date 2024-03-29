Rahul Gandhi takes 'cheerharan' jibe at Centre after new I-T notice — 'someday, BJP govt will change and then...'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “When the government will change, the action will definitely be taken against those who 'disrobed democracy'!”
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned that someday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government will change and then stern action would be taken against those who undermine the democracy.
