Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “When the government will change, the action will definitely be taken against those who 'disrobed democracy'!”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned that someday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government will change and then stern action would be taken against those who undermine the democracy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His statement came hours after the Income Tax department served a fresh notice of over ₹1,700 crore to the Congress for discrepancies in tax returns for previous years. The fresh notice was received earlier this week, sources told news agency PTI.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP, accusing it of indulging in "tax terrorism". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said, "When the government will change, the action will definitely be taken against those who 'disrobed democracy'! And such action will be taken that no one will dare to do all this again. This is my guarantee."

The Congress leader also attached a video of his statement, wherein he said, “Kisi na kisi din, BJP ki sarkar badlegi, or fir karwayi hogi or aisi karwai hogi ki mai guarantee de rha hun aisa kabhi nahi hoga. They should also think about it."

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that through the "electoral bonds scam", the BJP has collected ₹8,200 crore and used the route of "pre-paid, post-paid, post-raid bribes and shell companies". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"On the other hand, the BJP is engaged in tax terrorism", he alleged.

The Congress said on Friday it has received fresh notices from the Income-Tax department, asking it to pay around ₹1,823 crore. "Congress was fined ₹135 crore for ₹14 lakh deposits and its account was frozen. But in the last 7 years, this penalty to BJP, amounts to a whopping ₹4,600 crore!" Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted.

All the parties are now seeking legal recourse and the Congress saying that its case is slated to be heard in the Supreme Court on April 1, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several opposition leaders have accused the BJP-ruled Centre of misusing central probe agencies against them, especially at a time when two chief ministers — Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren have been arrested in separate cases.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!