Home > News > India > Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Niti Aayog, says 'geniuses' ensured no fresh COVID cases from May 16
A file photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI)
A file photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Niti Aayog, says 'geniuses' ensured no fresh COVID cases from May 16

1 min read . Updated: 15 May 2020, 10:01 PM IST ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said 'some geniuses' at Niti Aayog had predicted that no COVID-19 case would emerge from May 16 due to government's national lockdown strategy

NEW DELHI : Taking a dig at NITI Aayog, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said "some geniuses" had predicted that no COVID-19 case would emerge from May 16 due to government's national lockdown strategy.

"The geniuses at Niti Aayog have done it again. I would like to remind you of their graph predicting the Govt's national lockdown strategy would ensure no fresh COVID cases from tomorrow, May the 16th," he tweeted while sharing a COVID-19 graph rate as predicted by the Niti Aayog.

Recently, NITI Aayog member and head of a key government empowered committee on medical management VK Paul presented a study which indicated the lockdown had slowed the rate of virus transmission and increased the doubling time of cases to about 10 days.

Despite the fact that India continues to show a rising trend in cases, his projection also showed a forecast that says new cases would cease by May 16.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout