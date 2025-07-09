Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav lead INDIA bloc's protest over controversial voter list revision in poll-bound Bihar

Rail and road traffic were disrupted in parts of Bihar on July 9 as workers of opposition parties hit the streets to enforce a statewide bandh called by the Opposition Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance to protest the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and several others of the INDIA bloc lead a march to the Election Commission’s office in Patna as part of the protest.

The EC's exercise has triggered a political storm, with the opposition Congress dubbing it ‘a rigging attempt’ orchestrated by the poll panel under instructions from the ruling regime. At least half a dozen petitions by political parties, individuals and civil society groups have been filed in the Supreme Court against what they call a ‘blatantly unconstitutional’ exercise.

In the protest, called by the INDIA bloc parties in poll-bound Bihar, a large number of Opposition party leaders burned tyres to block road traffic on Patna's Mahatma Gandhi Setu.

Independent Lok Sabha MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, along with his supporters, reached Sachiwalay Halt railway station and tried to disrupt the movement of railway traffic.

Yadav's supporters blocked rail and road traffic in several parts of Patna as well as in other parts of the state, including Araria, Purnea, Katihar and Muzaffarpur.

"The Election Commission, through its special intensive revision of electoral rolls, is snatching voting rights from migrants, Dalits, Mahadalits, and poor voters. It's a conspiracy to block votes ahead of the Bihar assembly polls due later this year," he said

Workers from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, CPI(ML) Liberation, and CPM burnt tyres and blocked roads in support of the Bihar Bandh in Arwal, Jehanabad, and Darbhanga.

SIR began on June 25 The Election Commission said that the intensified revision's objective is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll so as to enable them to exercise their franchise, that no ineligible voter is included in the electoral roll, and that complete transparency is introduced in the process of adding or deleting electors in the electoral roll. The exercise began on June 25.

“Various reasons such as rapid urbanisation, frequent migration, young citizens becoming eligible to vote, non-reporting of deaths and inclusion of the names of foreign illegal immigrants have necessitated the conduct of an intensive revision so as to ensure integrity and preparation of error-free electoral rolls,” the poll panel said.

