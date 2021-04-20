OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rahul Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19, says has 'mild symptoms'

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19, he informed on Tuesday.

Gandhi said that he is experiencing mild symptoms and has requested everybody who came in contact with him to follow all safety protocols.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for Covid. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," the Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

Gandhi had recently suspended all his public rallies in poll-bound West Bengal due to the spiralling Covid-19 situation in the country. He had also advised political leaders against holding large public rallies.

"In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances," tweeted Gandhi.

He has now joined the list of the country's leaders who have contracted the virus.

Over the last few days, amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic being witnessed in the country, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union sports minister Kiren Rejiju, Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Uttar Pradesh - Yogi Adityanath.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Britain's full departure from the European Union on Dec. 31 means it no longer has to comply with the bloc's financial rulesPremium Premium

UK to review bank rules as London looks for post-Brexit boost

2 min read . 03:28 PM IST
In this photo taken from video footage released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster with Soyuz MS-18 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, flies at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, April 9, 2021. A Russian-U.S. trio of space travelers have launched successfully, heading for the International Space Station. NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov blasted off as scheduled at 12:42 p.m. (0742 GMT, 3:42 a.m. EDT) Friday aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)Premium Premium

Russia says to launch own space station in 2025

1 min read . 03:13 PM IST
(representational image)Premium Premium

Maharashtra issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines for groceries, dairies, other food shops. Details here

2 min read . 02:56 PM IST
The country is on course to vaccinate 300 million people in the next few months, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the IMF-World Bank meetingPremium Premium

Industries in West Bengal require 'oxygen', global approach: FM Sitharaman

1 min read . 02:35 PM IST

Earlier today, Congress leader Anand Sharma also tested positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to a private hospital in Gurgaon.

The Covid-19 situation in the country is continuing to deteriorate with 2,59,170 new cases and 1,761 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.

This has taken the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,53,21,089.

There are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country as of Tuesday.

As many as 1,54,761 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 1,31,08,582 in India.

The death toll has reached 1,80,530 with additional 1,761 fatalities.

As many as 26,94,14,035 samples had been tested across the country up till April 19 including 15,19,486 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccinations administered in the country stands at 12,71,29,113.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout