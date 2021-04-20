Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19, he informed on Tuesday.

Gandhi said that he is experiencing mild symptoms and has requested everybody who came in contact with him to follow all safety protocols.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for Covid. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," the Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

Gandhi had recently suspended all his public rallies in poll-bound West Bengal due to the spiralling Covid-19 situation in the country. He had also advised political leaders against holding large public rallies.

"In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances," tweeted Gandhi.

He has now joined the list of the country's leaders who have contracted the virus.

Over the last few days, amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic being witnessed in the country, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union sports minister Kiren Rejiju, Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Uttar Pradesh - Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier today, Congress leader Anand Sharma also tested positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to a private hospital in Gurgaon.

The Covid-19 situation in the country is continuing to deteriorate with 2,59,170 new cases and 1,761 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.

This has taken the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,53,21,089.

There are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country as of Tuesday.

As many as 1,54,761 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 1,31,08,582 in India.

The death toll has reached 1,80,530 with additional 1,761 fatalities.

As many as 26,94,14,035 samples had been tested across the country up till April 19 including 15,19,486 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccinations administered in the country stands at 12,71,29,113.

