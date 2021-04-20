New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, tested positive for covid-19 on Tuesday.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Gandhi, who had criticised the government’s vaccination strategy, tested positive a day after former prime minister Manmohan Singh was hospitalized for contracting the disease. The 88-year-old former prime minister is admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Drawing criticism over handling of the second wave of covid-19, the union government on Monday decided to allow vaccination to everyone above 18 years of age, starting 1 May.

In a meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the government rolled out its “liberalised" and “accelerated" phase 3 strategy of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Program, effective 1 May.

Rahul Gandhi had slammed the central government over the new policy, calling it discriminatory against poor and youth. “No free vaccines for 18-45 yr olds. Middlemen brought in without price controls. No vaccine guarantee for weaker sections. GOI’s Vaccine Discrimination- Not Distribution- Strategy!," Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.