Gandhi, who had criticised the government’s vaccination strategy, tested positive a day after former prime minister Manmohan Singh was hospitalized for contracting the disease. The 88-year-old former prime minister is admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.
Drawing criticism over handling of the second wave of covid-19, the union government on Monday decided to allow vaccination to everyone above 18 years of age, starting 1 May.
In a meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the government rolled out its “liberalised" and “accelerated" phase 3 strategy of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Program, effective 1 May.
Rahul Gandhi had slammed the central government over the new policy, calling it discriminatory against poor and youth. “No free vaccines for 18-45 yr olds. Middlemen brought in without price controls. No vaccine guarantee for weaker sections. GOI’s Vaccine Discrimination- Not Distribution- Strategy!," Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday.