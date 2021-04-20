Rahul Gandhi tests positive for covid-19

Rahul Gandhi tests positive for covid-191 min read . 03:50 PM IST
- Gandhi, who had criticised the government’s vaccination strategy, tested positive a day after former prime minister Manmohan Singh was hospitalized after contracting the disease
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, tested positive for covid-19 on Tuesday.
New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, tested positive for covid-19 on Tuesday.
“After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," Gandhi said on Twitter.
“After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," Gandhi said on Twitter.
Gandhi, who had criticised the government’s vaccination strategy, tested positive a day after former prime minister Manmohan Singh was hospitalized for contracting the disease. The 88-year-old former prime minister is admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.
Drawing criticism over handling of the second wave of covid-19, the union government on Monday decided to allow vaccination to everyone above 18 years of age, starting 1 May.
In a meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the government rolled out its “liberalised" and “accelerated" phase 3 strategy of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Program, effective 1 May.
Rahul Gandhi had slammed the central government over the new policy, calling it discriminatory against poor and youth. “No free vaccines for 18-45 yr olds. Middlemen brought in without price controls. No vaccine guarantee for weaker sections. GOI’s Vaccine Discrimination- Not Distribution- Strategy!," Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.