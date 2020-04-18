Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI)
Rahul Gandhi thanks govt for amending FDI policy

1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2020, 07:02 PM IST IANS

'I thank the government for taking note of my warning and amending the FDI norms to make it mandatory for government approval in some specific cases,' Rahul Gandhi tweeted

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi here on Saturday thanked the central government for taking note of his warning and amending the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy to check opportunistic takeovers of Indian companies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I thank the government for taking note of my warning and amending the FDI norms to make it mandatory for government approval in some specific cases," Gandhi tweeted.

On April 12, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted: "The massive economic slowdown has weakened many Indian corporates making them attractive targets for takeovers. The government must not allow foreign interests to take control of any Indian corporate at this time of national crisis."

